CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,356.79

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,356.79 ($32.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,960 ($26.74). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 2,035 ($27.77), with a volume of 82,694 shares trading hands.

CVSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.57) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Group from GBX 2,750 ($37.52) to GBX 3,100 ($42.30) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 73.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,225.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,354.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 6.50 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,205 ($30.09) per share, with a total value of £22,050 ($30,085.96). Also, insider Richard A. Connell purchased 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,139 ($29.19) per share, with a total value of £28,234.80 ($38,524.76). Insiders purchased a total of 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $14,227,880 over the last ninety days.

About CVS Group (LON:CVSG)

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

