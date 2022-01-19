CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17. 516,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 187,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of C$95.91 million and a P/E ratio of 95.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$27.78 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan Tak-Yan Au sold 136,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$27,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,165,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,233,108. Insiders sold 238,000 shares of company stock worth $44,560 over the last quarter.

About CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

