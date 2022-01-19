CX Institutional Acquires 5,988 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 142.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.63.

