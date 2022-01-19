CX Institutional Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 80.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pool were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $493.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $547.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.