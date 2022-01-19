CX Institutional Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after acquiring an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total transaction of $537,597.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,447 shares of company stock valued at $15,585,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.00 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.29 and a 200-day moving average of $275.34.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

