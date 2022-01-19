CX Institutional Has $998,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 4,573.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 245.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWD stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.95.

