Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyren by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,458,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Cyren during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cyren by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.19. Cyren has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.60.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.46 million during the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 104.30% and a negative net margin of 63.77%.

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

