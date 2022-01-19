Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on January 19th (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences’ (NASDAQ:CTKB) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 19th. Cytek BioSciences had issued 14,564,635 shares in its public offering on July 23rd. The total size of the offering was $247,598,795 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytek BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Get Cytek BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. Cytek BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,711,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.