DA Davidson Raises Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target to $41.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of WAFD opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $25.95 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 28.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

