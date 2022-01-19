Dai (DAI) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.70 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $9.70 billion and $546.44 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053545 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00106269 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,700,935,940 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

