Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Now Covered by Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DTRUY. Citigroup initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTRUY opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

