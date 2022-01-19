Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.15

Shares of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVMD) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and traded as low as $0.01. Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 187,200 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.24.

About Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD)

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems.

