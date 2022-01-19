Dana (NYSE:DAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dana (NYSE:DAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

Get Dana alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

DAN opened at $25.16 on Monday. Dana has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 331.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Dana by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dana (DAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.