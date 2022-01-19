Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 270,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Shares of DHR opened at $288.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.28 and a 200-day moving average of $308.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.