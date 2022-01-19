DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Down 26.3% in December

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the December 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBVT. UBS Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.08.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,317. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. DBV Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at $547,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.