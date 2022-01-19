Decentral Games (DG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.60 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $187.77 million and $1.60 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00059172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00067619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.58 or 0.07440206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,740.29 or 1.00031681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067224 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 382,199,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,181,512 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.