Decentralized Machine Learning Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a total market capitalization of $242,593.64 and $2,828.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Machine Learning Profile

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official message board is medium.com/@decentralizedml . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

