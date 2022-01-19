Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 35.1% in December

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 346,100 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Deep Yellow Ltd. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of uranium properties. It focuses on the exploration and pre-development activities in Namibia and Africa. The firm holds interest in The Reptile, The Yellow Dune Joint Venture, and The Nova Joint Venture projects.

