Degenerator 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $120,479.00 (MEME)

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00306712 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00021383 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008539 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002744 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00016222 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars.

