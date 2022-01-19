Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.49. Delta Apparel shares last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 15,399 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Apparel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $222.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $114.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 4.65%. Analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Apparel news, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $75,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah H. Merrill sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $95,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,704 shares of company stock worth $688,175 in the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 3,515.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 52,733 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,366,000. Western Standard LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 35,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $833,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

