Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000.

JCPB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,552. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.20. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $55.61.

