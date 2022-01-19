Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $2.65 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Olin by 177.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Olin by 48.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 22,355 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Olin by 41.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the second quarter valued at $587,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLN stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. 3,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,700. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.66. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $22.76 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Olin’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. UBS Group upped their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.73.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

