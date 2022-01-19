Delta Investment Management LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in RH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH traded up $5.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $431.83. 1,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,268. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $562.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $638.20. RH has a 1-year low of $411.88 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.87.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.