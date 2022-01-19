Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 104,703 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 616.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,703 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 7,572.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANA opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

