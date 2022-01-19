Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 98,730 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,730 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $595.75 million, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of -0.36.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $53.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

