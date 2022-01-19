Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.59 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,863 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,892,000 after acquiring an additional 82,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,080,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 999,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 789,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.