Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $189.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.63. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.13 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

