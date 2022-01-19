Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,555 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $240,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE OFC opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.