Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 848,685 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NOV were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NOV by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 1.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 22.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 7.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in NOV by 26.5% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,565,358 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after acquiring an additional 328,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NOV opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.74.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

NOV Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

