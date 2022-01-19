Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €120.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €120.00 ($136.36) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RHM. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, November 8th. Nord/LB set a €83.00 ($94.32) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €116.00 ($131.82) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €113.00 ($128.41).

RHM traded up €1.64 ($1.86) on Wednesday, reaching €94.06 ($106.89). 243,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of €76.28 ($86.68) and a twelve month high of €94.66 ($107.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.70, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

