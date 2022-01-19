Devro (LON:DVO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Devro (LON:DVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.14) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday.

Get Devro alerts:

LON DVO opened at GBX 208.75 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 207.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 212.98. The stock has a market cap of £348.51 million and a P/E ratio of 12.81. Devro has a 12-month low of GBX 163.40 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 230 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.32.

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.