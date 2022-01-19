dForce (DF) Price Hits $0.12

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last seven days, dForce has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. dForce has a total market capitalization of $43.38 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00052266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 358,645,560 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

