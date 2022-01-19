DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in DHT by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DHT by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after purchasing an additional 694,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,888 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of DHT by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,744,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 178,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHT by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 171,838 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.06 million, a P/E ratio of -265.50 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. DHT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.