Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Discover Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 25.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $13.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

NYSE DFS opened at $123.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

