discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,150 at Berenberg Bank

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,220 ($16.65) to GBX 1,150 ($15.69) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

discoverIE Group stock opened at GBX 925 ($12.62) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 993.16. The firm has a market cap of £882.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55. discoverIE Group has a 52-week low of GBX 600.20 ($8.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,274 ($17.38).

In related news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 58,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 987 ($13.47), for a total value of £576,200.73 ($786,192.84).

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

