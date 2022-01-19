DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target Lowered to 181.00 at Barclays

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from 186.00 to 181.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DNBBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Danske raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 187.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.50.

OTCMKTS DNBBY opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

