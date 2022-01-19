Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.60 Per Share

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.60 for the year. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $129.04 on Monday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average is $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

