DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $228.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.94.

DASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoorDash from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. 4,207,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion and a PE ratio of -36.49. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $110.13 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total transaction of $248,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $11,352,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,617,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,144,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

