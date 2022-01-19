DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Analysts at Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.43. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $11,352,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,617,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,139,144,214 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the third quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.