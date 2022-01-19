Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,752 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals comprises 2.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Dorchester Minerals worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.16 per share, for a total transaction of $114,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,850 shares of company stock worth $208,154. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DMLP traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 56,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,381. The firm has a market cap of $801.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.31. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.97 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 54.87% and a net margin of 69.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 139.04%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

