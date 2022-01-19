DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DKNG. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,525 shares of company stock worth $34,413,940 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 1,058.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.