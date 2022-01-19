Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRETF. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. National Bankshares downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of DRETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

