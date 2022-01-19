Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Rating Lowered to Hold at National Bankshares

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:DRETF opened at $19.97 on Monday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.