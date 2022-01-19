Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report issued on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($2.02). The business had revenue of C$49.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

