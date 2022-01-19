Drexel Morgan & Co. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,277,000 after purchasing an additional 459,087 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.