Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $452,140.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,044,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,846,000 after buying an additional 386,464 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 63.2% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 15.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,206,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,627,000 after acquiring an additional 421,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Driven Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,135,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,699,000 after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion and a PE ratio of 151.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.