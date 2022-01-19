DSM Capital Partners LLC Acquires 501,060 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,125,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,060 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises approximately 1.9% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $179,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

