DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DSM Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 715,435 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Fortinet by 127.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.68.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total transaction of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $312.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

