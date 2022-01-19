DSM Capital Partners LLC Makes New $538.31 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 881,842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $538,314,000. Netflix accounts for 5.6% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Netflix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $515.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.54 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $611.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $591.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.06.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

