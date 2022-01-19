Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 9,268 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.51% of Golar LNG worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 141.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 14.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 91.19%. The company had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

